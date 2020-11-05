Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 967,059 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 975,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,963,000 after acquiring an additional 344,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after acquiring an additional 293,831 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 228,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 769,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,200,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.