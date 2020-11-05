Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.86.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,281 shares of company stock worth $53,964,776. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $723.99 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $729.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $692.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.97.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

