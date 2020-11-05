Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA stock opened at $157.63 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.87.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $2,047,995.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,767 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

