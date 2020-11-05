Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

