Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $3.73 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 3,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dover by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Dover by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $114.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average is $102.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

