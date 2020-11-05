Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $2.96 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 92,609 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 575,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 69,833 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,953,000.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.04.

VICI opened at $24.48 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

