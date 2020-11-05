Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 9,726 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 115,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $1,047,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $469.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $482.50.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

