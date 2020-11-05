Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 87,595 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,595 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $49.44 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

