Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 69,023 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,023 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. TheStreet downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

