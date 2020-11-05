Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 60,674 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,674 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

