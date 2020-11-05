Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 572,414 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 572,414 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Yamana Gold worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $46,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB set a $7.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

