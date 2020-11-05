Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 53,453 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 53,453 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $107.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.77. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.