Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 36,687 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,687 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $162.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 101.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.77 and a 200 day moving average of $163.81. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

