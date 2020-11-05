Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 348,252 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 348,252 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

V stock opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.13 and a 200-day moving average of $194.22. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.