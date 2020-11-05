Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 23,067 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,067 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ANSYS by 5.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ANSYS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $329.25 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $357.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,207 shares of company stock worth $1,640,301 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.08.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

