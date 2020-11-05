Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,985,244 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,985,244 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.