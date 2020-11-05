Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 108,403 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 108,403 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $11,527,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $2,275,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 460,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 56,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $69.56 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.