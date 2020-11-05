Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,023 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

