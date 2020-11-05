Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 52,874 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3,386.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 30.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,881,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 533,334 shares of company stock worth $35,625,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

