Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 35,301 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Copart by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 65,496 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Copart by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 129,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $121.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average is $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

