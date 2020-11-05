Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 23,255 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,255 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Square by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.27 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $193.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Cowen downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. CSFB raised their price target on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Square from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,858,216.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,899,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

