Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 20,228 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Insiders have sold 42,713 shares of company stock worth $6,709,767 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $157.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average of $141.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

