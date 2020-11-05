Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,549 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.5% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 19,466 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,117. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW opened at $133.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

