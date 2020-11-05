Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232,181 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,270,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,665 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,953,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,145,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,297 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Macquarie began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.04.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.