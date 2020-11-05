Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS stock opened at $112.28 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

