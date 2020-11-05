Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 204,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 114.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Equitable by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

EQH stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

