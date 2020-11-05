Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after purchasing an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after purchasing an additional 182,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,328,000 after purchasing an additional 83,772 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 38.2% in the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 389,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,267,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 331,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG opened at $512.05 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $489.69 and its 200-day moving average is $444.91.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.47.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total value of $10,205,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total transaction of $33,049,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $75,857,532. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.