Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.86.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $723.99 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $729.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,281 shares of company stock valued at $53,964,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.