Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $85.64. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $92,375.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,251 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

