Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,020 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Steris were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 24.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,720 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Steris in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,605,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Steris by 4,021,612.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 321,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,367,000 after acquiring an additional 321,729 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,465,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Steris by 471.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 212,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 175,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $177.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $192.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.36.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

