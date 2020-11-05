Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $3.78 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,255 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Square by 38.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Square by 22.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Square by 8.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.9% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.27 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.45. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $193.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $2,832,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at $61,322,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,877 shares of company stock worth $111,603,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

