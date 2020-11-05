Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $3.71 Million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

NYSE PRU opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -101.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

