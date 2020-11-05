Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $3.06 Million in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 607.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 112.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

