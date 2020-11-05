Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 99.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 258.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 938.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 33,418 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $2,209,598.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,031,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $8,474,827.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 522,299 shares in the company, valued at $35,129,830.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 676,416 shares of company stock worth $45,673,010 over the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DELL stock opened at $62.23 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

