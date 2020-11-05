Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.90 Million Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 658,897 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.06% of B2Gold worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. AXA grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,120,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.