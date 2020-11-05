Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 209,920 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after acquiring an additional 437,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,536,000 after acquiring an additional 447,454 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 40,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of BX opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

