Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.69 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 92.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,454.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $328.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $356.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

