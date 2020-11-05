Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.46 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,523 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $8,474,827.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 522,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,129,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,918,498.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 676,416 shares of company stock worth $45,673,010. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

