Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 117,374 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

TEL opened at $101.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of -326.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $109.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

