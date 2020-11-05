Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514,052 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 269.6% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,125 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 34.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,273 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 739.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 936,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 824,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $7,594,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

In other Invesco news, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

