Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,597 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,382 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,803,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,258,000 after purchasing an additional 514,907 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 193.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 974,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $101.81 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average is $93.18. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

