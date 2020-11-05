Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 53,453 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS stock opened at $107.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.77. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

