Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,279 shares of company stock valued at $39,500,108 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $579.92 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $585.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.50.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $523.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

