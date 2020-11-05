Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 348,252 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.6% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 56.9% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 44.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 54,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.22. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

