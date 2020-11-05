Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 108,403 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,527,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,275,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 460,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after buying an additional 35,881 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 56,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

