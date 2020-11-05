Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Shares of 630,361 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 630,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.