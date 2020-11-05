Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Shares of 41,083 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 50.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 267.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

Shares of TRI opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.