Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Shares of 369,500 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 369,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

