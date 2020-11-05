Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys New Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 341,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 41,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 25,486 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,139 shares of company stock valued at $28,666,329. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

