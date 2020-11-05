Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys New Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Copart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $121.34 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

