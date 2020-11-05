Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys New Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Copart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $121.34 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.27.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
